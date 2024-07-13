Oscar Health’s (OSCR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE OSCR opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 900.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $9,856,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.