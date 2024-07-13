Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.37.
Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
