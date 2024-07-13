Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

OUTKY stock remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

