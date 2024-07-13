Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (OXSQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

