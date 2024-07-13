Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 528.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ALTL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

