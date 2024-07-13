Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 2,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,150 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned approximately 72.42% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

