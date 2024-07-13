Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after buying an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 391,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

