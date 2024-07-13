Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 233.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

