Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

PARA opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 128,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

