Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $537.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,999. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

