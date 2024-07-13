Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $678,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 508,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PH traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.90. 800,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

