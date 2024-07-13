Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,240 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Paylocity worth $36,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.65.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 469,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

