Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAY. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Paymentus to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAY opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

