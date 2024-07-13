Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.87

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.87 and traded as high as $16.75. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Cuts Dividend

About Peoples Financial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Articles

