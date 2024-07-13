PFG Advisors Acquires 175 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

