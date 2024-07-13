PFG Advisors Acquires 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.33. 1,035,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,966. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.16. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

