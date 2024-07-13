PFG Advisors Acquires 533 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 271,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 194,726 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 168,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNCL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,853. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $60.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

