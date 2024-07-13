PFG Advisors Acquires 922 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $73.42. 14,527,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,321,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.67 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

