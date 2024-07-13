PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 6,590 United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

United States Gasoline Fund stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 10,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,825. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.