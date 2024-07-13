PFG Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.83. 1,749,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.25. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

