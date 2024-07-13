PFG Advisors Buys 1,851 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,824. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

