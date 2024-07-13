PFG Advisors Buys 370 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.17. 840,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,483. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

