PFG Advisors Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 18,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
