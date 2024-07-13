PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.60. 992,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

