PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,185.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. 2,218,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,812. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

