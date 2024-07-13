PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. 1,689,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

