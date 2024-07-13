PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.35. 949,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,658. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

