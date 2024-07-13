PFG Advisors Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 10.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 99.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 215.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $5,576,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.00. The stock had a trading volume of 664,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,515. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $489.27 and its 200 day moving average is $527.35.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

