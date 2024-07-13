PFG Advisors Has $322,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 333,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,991,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 2,513,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,500. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

