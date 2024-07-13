PFG Advisors Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.11. 2,645,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

