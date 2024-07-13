PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,950. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

