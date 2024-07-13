PFG Advisors Purchases 1,237 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CMF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. 167,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,037. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.