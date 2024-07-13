PFG Advisors Purchases 1,958 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $107.34. 2,015,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

