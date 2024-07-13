PFG Advisors Purchases 2,211 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.49. 62,792,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,593,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.