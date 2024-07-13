PFG Advisors Purchases 336 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.72. 7,009,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

