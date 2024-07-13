PFG Advisors Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,746. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

