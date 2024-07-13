PFG Advisors Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

MGM stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,989. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

