PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

OEF traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $272.65. 267,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,826. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

