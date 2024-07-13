PFG Advisors Sells 165 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after purchasing an additional 385,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Centene by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,173,000 after purchasing an additional 467,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,243 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.9 %

Centene stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,665. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.