PFG Advisors Sells 206 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.39. 2,715,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

