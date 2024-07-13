PFG Advisors Sells 674 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of IMCG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. 82,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,508. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
