PFG Advisors Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,038 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. 3,170,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

