PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.12. 14,169,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,928,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

