Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 2,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

