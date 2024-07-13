Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.4 %

PPC stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 206,866.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 142.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 92.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

