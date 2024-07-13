Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,400. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

