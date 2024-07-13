Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 2.6% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,929,000 after acquiring an additional 979,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $10,023,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 195,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 38,117 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 71,089 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.