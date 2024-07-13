Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. 4,656,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.