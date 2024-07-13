Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.70.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
