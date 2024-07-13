PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and traded as low as $18.83. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 1,749,296 shares.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.