PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and traded as low as $18.83. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 1,749,296 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $17,437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 493,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 367,322 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,592,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,992,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2,314.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 267,212 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

